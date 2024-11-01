Qatar Affirms Commitment To Harnessing All Its Capabilities To Enhancing Women's Role

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to harnessing all its resources to continue enhancing the role of women, empowering them, and highlighting their status and valuable contributions to society.

This was expressed in a statement delivered by Second Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Maha bint Mubarak Al-Thani, before the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly during its 79th session, addressing agenda item (27) on advancement of women, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Sheikha Maha explained that womens empowerment holds a prominent position and occupies a significant place among Qatar's top priorities, stemming from a strong belief in the importance of promoting womens human rights and the essential role women play in the states development journey, both as contributors and beneficiaries.

She added that Qatars Permanent Constitution has established the framework for the principle of equality and non-discrimination, enshrining equal rights and duties and equal opportunities in accessing services and participating in all fields on an equal footing.

She emphasized Qatar's dedication to empowering women and enhancing their status and roles through numerous initiatives, policies, and programs implemented over the years. She pointed out that these efforts have greatly contributed to the empowerment of Qatari women and increased their participation in the workforce across both public and private sectors.

She also expressed the State of Qatar's pride in its experience in empowering female judges, noting the presence of skilled, capable women judges eager and able to succeed in this field. She highlighted Qatars initiative in leading international efforts towards the adoption of General Assembly resolution 75/274, designating March 10 as the International Day of Women Judges.

