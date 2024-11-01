Qatar Hosts Fourth Consultative Meeting Of GCC Commerce And Industry Ministers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar hosted the fourth consultative meeting of GCC Commerce and Ministers, joined by leading entrepreneurs from across the Gulf, yesterday. Held in Doha, the meeting was chaired by H E Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, of Commerce and Industry, with the participation of H E Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The meeting aimed to strengthen communication and collaboration between GCC Commerce and Industry Ministries and the region's entrepreneurs, including SME owners, by providing a platform for open dialogue and exchange of insights.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, extended a warm welcome to Their Excellencies, Ministers, and GCC business leaders in Qatar. He emphasised the commitment of GCC countries to empowering entrepreneurship and supporting SMEs as vital contributors to GDP and economic growth. His Excellency also reaffirmed Qatar's dedication to deepening economic and trade cooperation with its GCC partners.

He noted that since the launch of these consultative meetings in 2019, they have delivered tangible outcomes. Significant achievements include expanded market access for Gulf businesses, strengthened support for entrepreneurs, and the promotion of investment opportunities across the region.

He added that these meetings have driven progress in simplifying export procedures across the GCC, underscoring the critical importance of ongoing efforts to harmonise GCC commercial laws and regulations.

The meeting centred on key challenges entrepreneurs face in entering Gulf markets, available support mechanisms, and issues related to financing and capital. An interactive session provided a platform for Ministers and entrepreneurs to engage directly, exchanging insights and addressing questions.

Since 2019, this annual consultative meeting, held alongside the Commercial Cooperation Committee sessions, has been dedicated to the interests of entrepreneurs and SMEs. It aims to expand GCC companies' access to regional and global markets, enhance support systems, and spotlight major investment opportunities across the GCC.

His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, also inaugurated the Second Gulf Industrial Exhibition in Doha yesterday. The event welcomed GCC Ministers of Commerce and Industry, alongside the Presidents of the GCC Federations and Chambers of Commerce.

The exhibition is designed to strengthen industrial cooperation across the GCC and support companies within the local and regional industrial sectors. Their Excellencies toured the exhibition's pavilions, showcasing the latest products from Gulf-based manufacturers.

A key highlight of the event was the recognition ceremony honouring GCC inventors and top-performing factories. His Excellency noted that this recognition underscores the GCC's dedication to fostering innovation and advancing ideas that boost economic performance, productivity, and sustainability across the region.

He further emphasized the industrial sector's critical role in achieving sustainable development and economic integration within the GCC, noting that recognising leading factories is a testament to their contributions to regional economic competitiveness. This recognition, he noted, will continue to inspire Gulf companies to innovate and advance-crucial pillars for the region's economic future.