43,204 Martyred In Gaza Since October 2023
11/1/2024 4:00:52 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli Occupation has killed 43,204 Palestinian civilians and injured 101,641 others since the start of its genocide in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Palestinian health Ministry said.
A ministry statement added the Israeli occupation committed over the past 24 hours six massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, of which 41 martyrs and 131 wounded arrived at hospitals.
The brutal Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip goes unabated for the 391st day, compounded by massive destruction and famine that claimed dozens of children and elderly people and displaced over 1.9 million Palestinians, in one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.
