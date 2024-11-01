Committee Honours Partners Of Milipol Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Milipol Qatar Committee held a ceremony to honour the sponsors and supporters of the 15th Milipol Qatar and 2024 yesterday.

The Committee Chairman Major General Nasser bin Fahad Al Thani delivered a speech expressing his appreciation to all parties that contributed to producing this edition and wishing further success for the upcoming editions.

He said the exhibition achieved great success, highlighting efforts by the Milipol partners, whether supporting or exhibiting companies or the local authorities in the State and the concerned Ministry of Interior departments.



He added that the event was held over an area of more than 23,000 square meters, along with an external display area to showcase the Ministry of Interior's fleet of vehicles.

He said the exhibition's success was represented in the participation of more than 250 international and national companies specialised in the field of internal security and safety and more than 350 official delegations including high-level officials and senior security figures.

The exhibitors showcased their latest internal security, safety and technology products, he added, considering that this edition was also distinguished by holding 'The International AI Serving Homeland Security and Safety Conference' which discussed many key topics related to artificial intelligence and security challenges, along with seminars on security dimensions closely related to the technological devices and equipment presented by the exhibiting companies.

Major General Nasser bin Fahad Al Thani honoured the companies sponsoring and supporting the Milipol Qatar 2024.