A New Era In Smart Cleaning: 3I S10 Ultra Is Set To Launch On Amazon Starting November

3i's Global Ambition

One of the core innovations of the 3i S10 Ultra is the World's First WaterRecycleTM System, which eliminates the hassle of manually replacing water by using a continuous water cycle. The timing couldn't be better for 3i as it prepares to launch the S10 Ultra internationally. The global smart home market is booming, driven by consumers' increasing focus on convenience, security, and automation. 3i's expansion plans strategically target regions enthusiastic about adopting cutting-edge, high-tech home solutions. Through 3i's Amazon stores, 3i ensures that the S10 Ultra will be accessible to households seeking a premium smart cleaning experience.

What Makes the 3i S10 Ultra Stand Out?

The 3i S10 Ultra is equipped with a series of groundbreaking technologies designed to redefine the smart cleaning experience:

- The WaterRecycleTM System, a world-first innovation that eliminates manual water replacement by using continuous water circulation. It purifies wastewater and captures air moisture to provide an endless supply of clean water for longer use. This system is ideal for busy users and significantly reduces maintenance requirements.

- The UltraReachTM Roller Mop offers precise edge-to-edge cleaning, addressing the common problem of traditional mops missing corners. Its self-cleaning mechanism ensures that the mop remains clean without manual intervention. The high-speed rotating mop, combined with a powerful water flow control system, effectively handles even the toughest stains, ensuring each cleaning session achieves optimal results. The UltraReachTM system is especially suited for hard-to-reach areas like under furniture or in corners, making the cleaning process more thorough and efficient.

- The DirtScanTM Cleaning Strategy utilizes AI deep learning algorithms to intelligently identify up to 68 different types of dirt and debris. Through real-time monitoring of dust, liquids, solid waste, and more, the S10 Ultra can automatically adjust its cleaning mode to ensure every area is cleaned in the best way possible. The DirtScanTM system not only accurately identifies dirt types but also adjusts suction and cleaning power based on the severity of the mess, making it especially ideal for homes with pets or children, delivering a personalized and thorough cleaning experience.

Minimal Maintenance Design

The design of the 3i S10 Ultra is aimed at reducing the user's daily maintenance workload to the greatest extent possible, making life easier. The WaterRecycleTM System, combined with the Anti-Tangle Brush Design, significantly reduces the issue of hair entanglement during the cleaning process, with almost no need for manual intervention. Additionally, the device has smart monitoring capabilities, automatically detecting the device's operating status and reminding users when simple maintenance is needed, making everyday cleaning stress-free. This series of designs ensures that users enjoy a highly efficient and convenient cleaning experience without constantly worrying about device upkeep.

The 3i S10 Ultra: The Ideal Choice for Discerning Consumers

The 3i S10 Ultra is suited for a broad range of consumers, from tech enthusiasts seeking innovation to users desiring a high-end experience in smart home appliances. Its stylish design and top-tier features make it the ultimate choice for users who value innovation, efficiency, and convenience.

About 3i

3i represents imagination, innovation, and intelligence, driving innovation in smart cleaning technology. Renowned for its exceptional design and cutting-edge technology, the company's flagship product, the 3i S10 Ultra, has garnered significant industry recognition, underscoring its commitment to quality and transformative solutions. Awards such as the AWE Award highlight 3i's excellence in delivering groundbreaking innovations, while the iF World Design Award and Red Dot Design Award recognize the outstanding design of its products. Driven by a dedicated team of exceptional engineers who prioritize precision and craftsmanship, 3i is committed to enhancing everyday life and shaping a limitless future with first-of-their-kind products.

Looking ahead, 3i will continue to expand its global footprint. Following the launch of the 3i S10 Ultra, the company will participate in CES 2025, one of the world's most renowned technology exhibitions. This platform will allow 3i to showcase its innovative products to a broader audience, further solidifying its leadership in smart home technology. CES attendees will experience firsthand the S10 Ultra's groundbreaking features and gain insights into the brand's future product roadmap, reinforcing 3i's role as a pioneer in shaping the future of smart home living.

A New Era of Smart Cleaning

The global launch of the 3i S10 Ultra will set a new trend in the smart home industry. With its intelligent control system, superior cleaning capabilities, and maintenance-free design, the S10 Ultra offers a next-generation cleaning experience for tech enthusiasts and users seeking high-end automated home solutions.

Soon to be available on 3i's Amazon, the 3i S10 Ultra is poised to become a household name in global markets. It represents the future of smart living, where technology seamlessly integrates into daily life to create a more efficient, sustainable, and luxurious lifestyle. Whether you are a busy family or a tech enthusiast, the 3i S10 Ultra will exceed your expectations.

