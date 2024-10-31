Duovane: Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions Presents The New Generation Of Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new generation of rotary vane vacuum pumps DuoVane from Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions introduces DuoVane®, a new series of rotary vane vacuum pumps.

- Marcel Merkardt, Product Manager

ASSLAR, GERMANY, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DuoVane vacuum pumps achieve a pumping speed of 6 to 22 m3/h. Equipped with a motor that corresponds to the energy efficiency class IE2, these pumps ensure an uncomplicated operation worldwide. The quiet operation results in a more pleasant working environment. The DuoVane is equipped with an improved safety valve at the inlet to increase safety in the event of application errors. In addition, the pumps have improved water vapor compatibility, which makes them more robust, especially for use in freeze drying, sterilization and HVAC. Other typical areas of application include the generation of fore-vacuum for turbomolecular vacuum pumps, for example in accelerators or in battery production. Analytical devices such as electron microscopes or mass spectrometers are also equipped with rotary vane pumps.

Innovation meets tried and tested

“Even for proven products, there comes a day when a successor is launched,” explains Marcel Merkardt, product manager for rotary vane pumps at Pfeiffer. To enable uncomplicated system integration of the new pumps, they have the same dimensions as their predecessors.“The DuoVane combines the advantages of our two proven series Pascal and DuoLine and enables our customers to use the known high vacuum performance with low energy consumption.”



Sabine Neubrand

Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions

+4964418021223 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.