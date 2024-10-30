Decarbonizing Upstream Oil And Gas Strategies Report 2024: Improving Efficiency, Flaring Mitigation, Electrification, Carbon Capture, And Renewables

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decarbonizing Upstream Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the requirements for meeting emissions targets and introduces the transition interventions most suited to decarbonizing the upstream oil and industry. The measures discussed include improving efficiency, flaring mitigation, electrification, carbon capture, and renewables.

Identifies the decarbonization opportunities in the upstream oil and gas sector.

Discusses long-term benefits of decarbonization avenues such as CCS, electrification, and shifting towards renewable power.

Discusses challenges to the decarbonization efforts being taken by oil and gas companies in the upstream sector.

Discusses case studies of oil and gas companies in decarbonizing upstream sector. Evaluates competitive position of oil and gas companies in their decarbonization efforts.

Evaluates decarbonization opportunities for oil and gas companies in the upstream oil and gas sector.

Presents oil and gas case studies for upstream decarbonization. Benchmarks select oil and gas companies on the basis of their decarbonization efforts.

Executive Summary

Upstream carbon emissions

Oil and gas production outlook

Upstream sector's progress towards net-zero

Company emission reduction targets

Introduction to decarbonization technologies

Five key decarbonisation technologies for the upstream sector

Assessing decarbonization technologies

Macroeconomic challenges that will pose a barrier to decarbonization

Improving upstream process efficiency

Upstream oil and gas segments

Improving process efficiency - examples

Electrification in the upstream sector

Electrification opportunities

Shift towards renewable energy

Renewables growth outlook

Oil and gas companies: renewables commitments

Gas flaring mitigation

Impact on climate change

Gas flaring data

Mitigation strategies and commitments

Gas flaring targets of leading oil and gas companies

CCS in upstream sector

CCS capacity in upstream oil and gas

Examples of oil and gas companies using CCS technology

Involvement of oil and gas companies in global upcoming CCS capacities Key takeaways

