New Plug-N-Play RV Soft Starter Will Be Offered Through Keller Marine & RV Dealers

SoftStartUp lets you start and up to 2 A/Cs and other appliances with: 30 or 50-amp pedestal, 2200 or 3000 watt generator

SoftStartUSA Teams with Keller Marine & RV to Offer New SoftStartUp Plug 'n Play Soft Starter through Retail Dealers

- Doug Curtis, Co-Founder of SoftStartUSA said,FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Keller Marine & RV will offer the SoftStartUpTM Advanced Plug 'n Play A/C Soft Starter to RV dealers through its dealer stores from Maine to Florida.According to Mike Keller, President of Keller Marine & RV, the SoftStartUSA breakthrough soft starter will be available through its nearly 3,000-dealer network, at the upcoming Keller Marine & RV Annual Show, Nov. 4-5, 2024, at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort in Clearwater FL.The new SoftStartUp device, which allows RV owners to start up to two A/C units while connected to 50- or 30-amp shore power.This breakthrough SoftStartUp technology differs from previous A/C soft starters in a very significant way, according to Keller.“Most current air conditioning soft starters need to be installed directly on the A/C unit,” said Keller.“That requires climbing on the RV roof, opening the A/C unit, making wiring connections, and then putting it all back together, this SoftStartUp technology is a plug-n-play solution, no installation.”Doug Curtis, Co-Founder of SoftStartUSA said,“With the new SoftStartUp product, you just plug it in to the shore power or your generator, and it starts working immediately. It is the easiest and most effective way to give RV owners more air-conditioned comfort without tripping breakers and no installation.”Additionally, this year's keynote speaker at the Keller show is Mike Sokol, a 25+ year RV electrical expert known as“Mr. RV Electricity.” Mike Sokol will be answering all dealer questions about air conditioning, surge protectors, lithium batteries, and other electrical devices.Easy Plug-in OperationThe new SoftStartUp product is sized for RVs with 50-amp power centers. To connect to a 30-amp source, a dogbone adapter is available separately from Keller Marine & RV dealers.All an RV owner must do is plug the RV into the SoftStartUp. If an RV uses a surge arrestor for campground power pedestals, then the SoftStartUp would plug into the surge arrestor to maximize the RV's power efficiency and protection.Power Up More AppliancesBecause SoftStartUp cuts the inrush current of all“hard-starting” appliances by 50% (such as air conditioners, refrigerators, microwave ovens, etc.), the RV's main power won't trip off when these appliances start while others are operating. Water heaters, coffee makers, lights and entertainment centers will keep running because of SoftStartUp's technology breakthrough.SoftStartUp Also Starts Off-Grid A/C, Refrigerator, Medical Devices and Other AppliancesWith limited-power sources like 2200-watt generators, a SoftStartUp soft starter improves essential power efficiency in off-grid conditions. By reducing A/C startup amps, it frees up power for other vital appliances such as refrigerators or medical devices – all while keeping the air conditioner running.SoftStartUpTM is a product of SoftStartUSA, an industry leader in RV and home power management products. For more information, go online to SoftStartUp .

