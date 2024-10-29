Rolling Suds Hits Major Milestone: Signs Multi-Unit Agreement For Its 200Th Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Leading Residential + Commercial Power Washing Franchise Continues to Ride Impressive Growth Wave

Backed by Notable Leaders, Brand Secures 200 Locations in Less than Two Years Newest Franchisee to Bring Two Decades of Business Knowledge to Expand Brand Presence in CA

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A milestone moment, Rolling Suds announces it has reached 200 locations with the signing of its newest multi-unit agreement. The leader in residential and commercial power washing for 30-plus years is expanding its presence in California, covering four new territories across Orange County.

Making history is the newest franchisee of Rolling Suds, Dan Brennan. After spending over two decades in corporate America, with majority of that time being at a Fortune 50 company, Brennan was looking for business acquisition opportunities where he could engage with the local community. In learning about Rolling Suds, he dug into the franchising space to gain more knowledge and met with the leadership team, and ultimately knew it would be his next venture.

"My family and I have been able to travel around the world and experience new things throughout my career, but through it all, we were missing the opportunity to make a real impact on our local communities," shared Brennan. "Rolling Suds is rooted in decades of expertise in power washing, and with the brand's philosophy around responsible franchising, the recipe for success is there. Being a part of the milestone of 200 locations is really exciting, and I'm looking forward to Rolling Suds being ubiquitous with power washing within the next few years."

After launching its franchise opportunity in January of 2023, the brand has continued to garner interest from both existing franchisees looking to expand their portfolios as well as first-time entrepreneurs. Franchisee and president of the brand's Franchise Advisory Council, Nick Heye, noted that while he's been a part of a few companies, Rolling Suds' recession-proof model coupled with the level of support from corporate has given himself and other franchisees the confidence to achieve success.

"This is an exciting time for Rolling Suds as we reach new milestones and continue to bring new franchisees into our system who are passionate, dedicated and eager to scale," said Aaron Harper, CEO of Rolling Suds.

"Dan is just that – and his previous business knowledge will play a pivotal role in serving his territories. I look forward to seeing the impact he makes on the communities he serves as well as our franchise system."

Rolling Suds is a proven business backed by more than 30-years of industry experience and knowledge. One of its key differentiators is the quality and process of the service itself, and ability to complete jobs two to three times more quickly. Rolling Suds has a proprietary cleaning process which utilizes high-quality materials and a specific dilution of soaps within their wash method. With state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained professionals, Rolling Suds is a sustainable business with the ability to invest back into itself.

The Rolling Suds brand and franchise is built on three core elements – relationships, reputation and reliability – and each are applicable to both consumers and franchisees. Having unparalleled experience in such an unregulated industry, Rolling Suds franchisees will be able to differentiate themselves from competitors through a recession-resistant business model. The business support that franchisees receive is immense, including a nine-week interactive power launch training program, one week in person training, personalized marketing coaches, technician training, among many other essential business aspects are provided.



For more information on the Rolling Suds franchise opportunity, visit or call 949.306.4789.

ABOUT ROLLING SUDS:

Rolling Suds is the premier franchise in power washing, bringing unparalleled standards to an unregulated industry. The company, founded more than 30 years ago, has helped more than 200,000 residential and commercial customers while building a great reputation by hiring the best people, using the best equipment, and providing the best experience in the industry. Anchored by years of unmatched results, Rolling Suds aims to make power washing one less thing to worry about for customers across the U.S. by expanding into new markets.

SOURCE Rolling Suds

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED