Stray Dog Attacks Spark Concern In Batkhela Amid Vaccine Shortage

In Batkhela, a series of stray dog has left 11 children injured, creating alarm among residents. Parents rushed the children to Batkhela's Category A Hospital, only to discover that the necessary anti-rabies vaccines were unavailable. Consequently, they were forced to transfer the children to Swat for treatment, causing further inconvenience and distress.

Abdullah, a resident of Sharifabad, shared that locals brought their injured children to the hospital late at night. Still, the hospital staff informed them that the critical anti-rabies immunoglobulin was unavailable, advising them to wait until morning. "Our children were in severe pain, and waiting wasn't an option.



Shockingly, a Category A hospital lacks such essential supplies," he remarked. Another concerned parent expressed disappointment, saying, "We trusted this hospital to provide full treatment, but the lack of vaccine availability was disheartening. Hospitals must be prepared for such emergencies to offer timely care."

Dr. Qazi Irfanuddin, the hospital's Medical Superintendent, addressed the situation, explaining,“We have ample supplies of TT and standard anti-rabies vaccines, but specific cases require an immunoglobulin, particularly for bites above the abdomen. Unfortunately, this immunoglobulin is currently scarce in the market. We had placed an order, but the company informed us that its import had halted. Once it becomes available, we will promptly stock it in the hospital.”

The Director of Batkhela's Livestock Department, Dr. Nazir Ahmad, highlighted ongoing awareness programs in livestock-heavy regions to educate the public on rabies prevention and pet vaccination. However, he acknowledged that capturing and treating stray dogs is challenging. "People often see stray dogs as an immediate threat and try to kill them, which is illegal," he noted, emphasizing the need for lawful methods in addressing the issue.

Yunus Khan, a lawyer from the Chakdara Bar Association, clarified the legal stance on stray dogs, explaining that harming or killing them is generally prohibited, with legal responsibility falling on the Town Municipal Administration (TMA) to handle the animals humanely. However, Khan acknowledged that limited resources make it difficult for departments to fulfill their responsibilities effectively, resulting in growing public anxiety regarding stray dogs.