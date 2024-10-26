CHOGM 2024 Leaders’ Statement And Declarations On ‘One Resilient Common Future’ 

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Guyana – Singapore strengthens partnership at CHOGM in Samoa Antigua and Barbuda announced as the incoming chair-in-office and host country for the next CHOGM

APIA, Samoa – Building on progress since CHOGM 2022 in Rwanda, leaders will deliberate on global economic, environmental and security challenges, and discuss how Commonwealth countries can work together to build resilience, boost trade, innovation, growth and empower the Commonwealth's 1.5 billion young people for a more peaceful and sustainable future.

Samoa Communiqué

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024 concluded today in Apia, Samoa, where leaders gathered under the theme“One Resilient Common Future: Transforming our Common Wealth.”

Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to tackling global economic, environmental, and security challenges, while exploring ways to enhance resilience, sustainable trade, and inclusive growth – emphasising the empowerment of youth and women.

Antigua and Barbuda was also announced as the incoming chair-in-office and host country for the next CHOGM.

Documents

The following key documents reflect the commitments agreed upon during CHOGM 2024:



Leaders' Statement and Samoa Communiqué

Apia Commonwealth Ocean Declaration

Commonwealth Principles on Freedom of Expression and the Role of the Media Youth Declaration

Guyana – Singapore strengthens partnership at CHOGM

At the CHOGM in Samoa, His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore held a high-level discussion, underscoring the rapidly growing partnership between the two countries, the Department of Public Information (DPI) reports.

The meeting focused on four key areas that highlight the shared priorities and leadership of both nations in economic development and global sustainability:

Carbon Markets: Both Guyana and Singapore are recognised as world leaders in carbon markets, and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further collaboration in this field. They discussed ways to advance international frameworks for carbon trading and highlighted the potential for greater cooperation between the two countries as models for balancing economic development with environmental stewardship.

Low Carbon Development: President Ali and Prime Minister Wong explored opportunities for cooperation in low-carbon development, a major theme of Guyana's engagement at CHOGM. Sustainable urban development was a particular focus, with both leaders exchanging insights on integrating green technologies and urban planning to create environmentally friendly, resilient cities.

Biodiversity: President Ali updated Prime Minister Wong on Guyana's ambitious plans to lead the establishment of a Global Biodiversity Alliance. The initiative aims to unite countries and organisations in a shared commitment to preserving biodiversity, recognising its critical role in maintaining ecological balance and addressing climate change.

Private Sector Development: Guyana and Singapore are already collaborating in the oil and gas sector, with Guyana's Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels being manufactured in Singapore and involving many Singaporean companies in the supply chain. The leaders discussed ways to expand this collaboration into other sectors and explored how Singapore might use Guyana as a base for broader regional expansion, including into CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States).

This meeting underscores the strong ties between Guyana and Singapore, with both countries positioned as global leaders in economic development and environmental sustainability. The leaders expressed their enthusiasm for building on these discussions to further strengthen bilateral relations and promote a shared vision for sustainable growth and development.

