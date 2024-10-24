HMC Ambulatory Care Center Awarded Gold Certification For Person-Centred Care

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's Ambulatory Care Center (ACC) has been awarded Certification with Distinction for Leadership and Innovation in Person-Centered Care by Planetree, a not-for-profit organisation that has been at the forefront of the movement to transform healthcare from the perspective of patients for more than 45 years.

Achievement of Distinction status - the highest level of recognition conferred by Planetree - requires organisations to earn re-Certification for Excellence in Person-Centered Care at the Gold-level, while also building on their success to advance the model of person-centered care beyond the standards outlined in the PCC certification program.

The prestigious award acknowledges ACC's work to continually advance the practice of person-centered care (PCC) through outreach, research, scholarship, and innovation. ACC is the only organisation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and one of only five organizations worldwide, to be honored by Planetree with its“Distinction in Leadership and Innovation in Person-Centered Care Award.” Gold Certification with Distinction for Leadership and Innovation in PCC offers an opportunity for organizations to complement their ongoing work to meet the needs of their community and staff of professional caregivers with more broad-based efforts to build awareness, strengthen the case, and continue to innovate in person-centered care. Specifically, staff and leadership from ACC have participated in international conferences and webinars, engaged in research to tie specific outcomes to person-centered care, submitted articles for publication in peer-reviewed journals, and participated in public policy initiatives to expand the practice of person-centered care.

“ACC's unparalleled dedication to enhancing the experience for patients, families, and staff led to its most recent designation with distinction for Leadership and Innovation in Person-Centered Care certification. They have demonstrated such a commitment to engaging patients and families in co-designing the highest quality, most patient-centered experience of care possible, I congratulate them on this remarkable achievement”, said Nasser Al Naimi, Chief of Patient Experience at HMC and Director for the Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute.

“We are honored for the recognition we have received for our efforts to improve the way care is delivered to our patients and the community,” ACC's CEO and medical director, Dr. Khalid Al Jalham, stated.“The outcomes demonstrate a distinct and enthusiastic collaborative effort from our patients, employees, and even volunteers, who have embraced a person-centered approach to care”.

“For creating an environment that allows patients and family members to genuinely contribute on matters related to patient care and experience, we are grateful,” says Abdul Razak Al Kuwari, Chairman of ACC's Patient and Family Advisory Council (PFAC).“More than ever, we feel appreciated for our contributions in patient-focused programs and practices that impact the services and care we receive”.

“The Planetree Certification is the only award that recognizes excellence in person-centeredness across the continuum of care,” said Michael Giuliano, President of Planetree.“By sharing its successes and challenges, ACC has exponentially increased the impact of its person-centered culture to benefit not only patients, families, and professional caregivers in its local community, but also those all over the country and even globally. For this reason, Planetree is proud to honor Ambulatory Care Center with its most prestigious distinction for excellence in person-centered care delivery, innovation, and leadership in the field.”

Before a healthcare organization can achieve Planetree for Distinction for Leadership and Innovation in PCC, it must meet a rigorous set of criteria that patients, family members, and healthcare professionals have indicated are elements that matter the most when it comes to their healthcare experience.