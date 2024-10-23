Dupont Life Protection Wins 2024 Body Armor Innovation Award For Kevlar® EXOTM Material

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Body Armor Innovation Award Winner

- Michael BundyAMSTERDAM, NH, NETHERLANDS, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BodyArmorNews is proud to announce that DuPont Life Protection has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Body Armor Innovation Award for their revolutionary Kevlar® EXOTM material. This inaugural Winner of the 2024 Body Armor Innovation Award DuPont Life Protection for Kevlar® EXOTM Material award recognizes outstanding achievements in body armor technology, and DuPont's innovative product has set a new benchmark for the industry. The competition featured 15 of the most cutting-edge innovations in personal protection, with eight candidates advancing to the shortlist. The four finalists-MKU Ltd., Avient Corporation, Teijin Aramid, and DuPont Life Protection-competed for the top honor through a public vote and expert panel evaluation. DuPont emerged as the clear winner, securing the highest combined score from both the public and the expert jury.Public Voting ResultsPublic participation played a vital role in determining the winner. DuPont Life Protection led the public vote, receiving 35% of the total votes, equating to 20 points. Teijin Aramid followed with 24% of the vote and 10 points, while MKU Ltd. and Avient Corporation garnered 22% and 5%, respectively. Final Combined Results When the expert panel's scores were added to the public votes, DuPont Life Protection emerged victorious with a total of 40 points. Avient Corporation came in second with 25 points, followed by Teijin Aramid with 10 points and MKU Ltd. with 5 points.Expert Panel InsightsThe expert panel, comprised of Michael Bundy, Iwan Luiten, and Jake Ganor-renowned professionals in the body armor industry-evaluated the finalists based on their technical expertise and the innovation presented.● Michael Bundy awarded DuPont Life Protection his top spot, commending Kevlar® EXOTM for its 30% reduction in weight, flexibility, and superior comfort, which make it ideal for military and law enforcement.● Jake Ganor placed Avient's Dyneema® SB301 in first place, praising its breakthrough in ballistic protection, while ranking MKU Ltd. second for its rifle- rated helmets.● Iwan Luiten also chose Avient's Dyneema® SB301 as his top pick, but acknowledged DuPont Life Protection's Kevlar® EXOTM as a close second, highlighting its compliance with the latest NIJ 0101.07 regulation for soft ballistic vests.Award-Winning Innovation: Kevlar® EXOTMKevlar® EXOTM is a game-changing advancement in body armor, offering a 30% reduction in weight compared to traditional Kevlar®. The material enhances flexibility and comfort without compromising ballistic protection, making it a top choice for high-performance applications in law enforcement and the military. Its thinner armor panels have the potential to redefine industry standards, further solidifying DuPont's leadership in personal protection solutions. Awards and Recognition As the 2024 Body Armor Innovation Award winner, DuPont Life Protection will receive:● A commemorative trophy.● A featured banner on BodyArmorNews for three months.● A dedicated feature article showcasing Kevlar® EXOTM to a global audience of industry professionals.About the Body Armor Innovation AwardThe Body Armor Innovation Award recognizes exceptional advancements in personal protection technology. This annual award highlights companies that push the boundaries of material science, safety, and comfort in body armor, ensuring that military, law enforcement, and security professionals receive the highest levels of protection. 2024Finalists and Their Innovations1st place: DuPont Life Protection – Kevlar® EXOTM (Total: 40 points)2nd place: Avient Corporation – Dyneema® SB301 (Total: 25 points)3rd place: Teijin Aramid – Circular Twaron® Initiative (Total: 10 points)4th place: MKU Ltd. – KAVRO DOMA 360 Helmet (Total: 5 points)This year's competition showcased some of the most forward-thinking innovations in body armor technology. We extend our congratulations to DuPont Life Protection on their well-deserved victory and look forward to further developments in the field of personal protection.For more updates on the latest innovations in body armor technology, visit BodyArmorNews.

