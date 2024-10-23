Israeli Army Mercilessly Murdered Palestinian Child In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH/GAZA, Oct 23 (NNN-WAFA) – A Palestinian child was mercilessly murdered by Israeli forces, in the city of Nablus in northern West Bank, Palestinian sources said yesterday.

In a press statement, the Ramallah-based Palestinian of Health, reported that 11-year-old Abdullah Hawash succumbed to critical injuries sustained during an incident in Nablus.

Local Palestinian sources said that, the Israeli forces infiltrated the old city in a civilian car and opened fire indiscriminately on residents.

The sources added that, the Zionist forces arrested a young man from inside his home, and they later sent military reinforcements to the city.

As the usual case, the Israeli Zionist army has not commented on the incident.

On the other hand, the Israeli regime Zionist army's spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said on social media platform X yesterday that, at least 18 Hamas and Islamic Jihad members were killed, as the Zionist army targeted their gathering points in a“command-and-control complex,” in an area that was previously Abu Hussein School in northern Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,718, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.

In the meantime, the West Bank has also witnessed an escalation since the onset of the Gaza war, having resulted in the killing of about 760 Palestinians by Israeli Zionist gunfire and shelling, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.– NNN-WAFA