Prolonged Road Closure In Parachinar Triggers Widespread Protests And Supply Shortages

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Kurram district, the closure of the Parachinar-to-Peshawar main road has left thousands stranded for nearly two weeks. In response, local tribes have launched sit-ins in various areas, shutting down all business centers and educational institutions in protest.

Jalal Bangash, a leader of the Turi Bangash tribes, stated that the roadblock has caused immense hardship for residents, leading to severe shortages of essential goods like food, fuel, and medicines in the region.

Social activist Mir Afzal Khan added that the road closures are disrupting the travel plans of laborers heading abroad, leading to visa and travel issues, while students are losing valuable time. He warned that the region could face a humanitarian crisis if the roads are not reopened immediately. Hospitals are already running out of medicines, and people are losing their lives due to a lack of medical care.

It's worth noting that the road was closed for security reasons after an attack on a convoy on October 12, which resulted in 15 deaths and multiple injuries. Additionally, a six-year-old child named Syed Shah tragically passed away due to a lack of access to medical treatment.