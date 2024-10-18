Indonesia Deploys 115,000 Police, Military Personnel To Secure Presidential Inauguration

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Oct 19 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesia deployed a total of 115,000 personnel, including 100,000 and 15,000 officers, to secure the inauguration of the new president and vice president scheduled for tomorrow.

“We, along with the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, will continue to work to mitigate and minimise risks related to the inauguration plans,” said Indonesian Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, yesterday.

A total of eight task forces have been prepared to manage the high public enthusiasm expected during the inauguration.

The police chief also emphasised the readiness of the task forces, to address any potential protests from elements of the society during the event.

The inauguration ceremony is expected to take place at the House of Representatives building, in Senayan, Jakarta, after which the leaders are scheduled to proceed to the State Palace. Traffic management measures will be implemented around these locations.– NNN-ANTARA