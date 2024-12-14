Prime Minister Partakes In Arab Ministerial Contact Committee On Syria Meeting In Jordan
QNA
Aqaba: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani participated in the meeting of the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria, held in the Jordanian city of Aqaba on Saturday.
The Arab Ministerial Contact Committee consists of: the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Iraq, the Republic of Lebanon, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, with the participation of the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain, current Arab League Summit president.
The meeting discussed the latest developments that took place in Syria over the past couple of weeks.
During the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stress the need to ensure Syria's unity and the peaceful transfer of power through a unifying political process based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, in addition to enhancing efforts to protect civilians and countering terrorism.
