At Least 18 Killed In Israeli Gaza Strikes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 18 Palestinians were killed in Israeli in Gaza on Saturday, medics said.

10 people were killed in an near the municipality building in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip where people gathered to receive aid, medics said.

Casualties were being carried by foot, on rickshaws and private cars from the site of the attack to the hospital, medics said. The strike killed the head of the Hamas-run administrative committee in central Gaza, a Hamas source said.

The Israeli military was looking into the report, a spokesperson said.

A separate strike in Gaza City on a former shelter housing displaced people killed at least seven people, Palestinian medics said, including a woman and her baby.

A separate strike in Gaza City killed a local journalist, medics said. The military was looking into the report, a spokesperson said.

At least 44,930 Palestinians have been killed and 106,624 injured since the start of Israel's military offensive on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, Gaza's health ministry said on Saturday.

A fresh bid by Egypt, Qatar and the United States to reach a truce has gained momentum in recent weeks.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Saturday discussed with visiting US officials efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostages-for prisoners deal in the Palestinian enclave, Sisi's office said.

MENAFN14122024000067011011ID1108993059