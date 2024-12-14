Regional officials discuss Syria’s future amid Israeli strikes, Russian military movements

(MENAFN) At a conference located in Jordan, regional officials discussed Syria’s future following al-Assad and condemned Israel’s invasion into the buffer area, saying that Israel must pull out its from Syrian lands.



The border crossings among Syria and Türkiye, and Syria and Lebanon, is still filled with individuals trying to go back home following years abroad escaping conflict.



According to Al Jazeera's Damascus correspondent, Israeli air on the Syrian capital on Friday night targeted the headquarters of the army's fourth division as well as a radar battalion in the surrounding countryside.



New satellite photos show Russia’s military gathering up gears at Khmeimim airbase in Syria’s Latakia province, however, Russian media announced that Moscow communicated with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) opposition group and is seeking to uphold its bases in the nation’s.



