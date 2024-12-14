Al Meera Celebrates Qatar National Day With Exciting Offers, 18Mn Reward Points Prizes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has announced a series of celebratory activities and promotions on the occasion of Qatar National Day.

Running until January 11, 2025, Al Meera is inviting customers to join in the festivities and enjoy unmatched rewards, exclusive offers, and community engagement initiatives that embody the spirit of this national celebration.

As part of the celebrations and building on the resounding success of past raffles and promotions, such as the recent '30 Cars in 30 Days' campaign, Al Meera is giving Meera Rewards members the chance to win big. Eighteen lucky shoppers will walk away with 1mn Meera Rewards points each, making it a truly memorable National Day season.

In addition to the raffle, Al Meera is launching a promotional campaign featuring killer deals and significant discounts on hundreds of items, giving customers even more reasons to celebrate. Furthermore, Al Meera is doubling rewards for customers who choose to support local and Al Meera-branded products during the campaign period.

This initiative reflects Al Meera's dedication to promoting Qatar-made goods while enhancing the value for shoppers. Whether shopping in-store or online at almeera, every purchase brings customers closer to these exceptional prizes.

The celebrations will also extend beyond the stores with Al Meera's proud sponsorship of Darb Al Saai, a cornerstone of Qatar National Day festivities. Customers are encouraged to visit Al Meera's pavilion near Gate No 2 to enjoy snacks, water, and other essentials while soaking in the vibrant atmosphere.

Commenting on the campaign, Al Meera stated:“Qatar National Day is a time for celebration, reflection, and togetherness. Our customers remain at the heart of all we do, and this campaign is our way of expressing gratitude for their loyalty while honouring Qatar's rich cultural identity. From festive in-store experiences to community engagement at Darb Al Saai, we are committed to creating meaningful connections during this special time.”

Customers can join for free by downloading the Al Meera app and start earning points that can be redeemed across any of Al Meera's branches nationwide. The festive atmosphere and spirit of Qatar National Day await all visitors at any Al Meera branch, as well as the users of almeera.

