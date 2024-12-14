QND Celebration Reflects Ethos Of Belonging, Pride In Qatar's History

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah emphasised that the celebration of Qatar National Day (QND) is a milestone that reflects the ethos of belonging and pride in Qatar's history commenced by the founder Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.

HE al-Attiyah extended his greetings to the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and to the people of Qatar on this occasion. Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he asserted that QND is a reminiscent of the noble values upon which the state was founded, such as unity, assiduous work and future visions, underlining that it is an opportunity to express gratitude for everyone who contributed to advance this tight-knit burgeoning entity.

The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) consistently charges ahead with its efforts to achieve its ambitious vision for pioneering, innovation and sustainability as part of its new strategy 2024-2030, that aligns with the third National Development Strategy, as well as the Qatar National Vision 2030, with the aim of fostering the population's welfare and improving life quality, highlighted HE al-Attiyah.

He stated that 2024 has witnessed numerous milestones underscoring the ministry's commitment to offering outstanding services through comprehensive digital transformation, bolstering food security and self-sufficiency, and sustainably optimizing urban environment, managing resources and cities.

He said that the ministry has developed the National Food Security Strategy for 2024-2030, incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as hydroponic and vertical farming, highlighting that the cultivation of 3.1mn baby fish has exceeded annual targets.

These initiatives have played a pivotal role in significantly enhancing self-sufficiency rates, with vegetable production rising to 39%, compared to just 20% in 2017, dairy products increasing to 96%, up from 28%, and fresh poultry reaching 97%, compared to 50%, he pointed out. He indicated that agricultural infrastructure has been substantially bolstered through the establishment of veterinary centers and producer markets, while vaccination and treatment campaigns have been conducted for over 1mn head of livestock and poultry, with the ministry strengthening local marketing efforts through programmes like Qatari Farms and Mahaseel while optimising agricultural support mechanisms.

He emphasised that as part of its overarching strategy to implement the Circular Economy and advance waste management, the Ministry of Municipality has prioritised collaborations with the private sector to outsource sanitation services, waste collection, and the conversion of waste into energy, in addition to deploying intelligent management systems (IMS) statewide, achieving the generation of over 245,000 megawatt-hours of electricity through waste-to-energy processes, with substantial quantities of plastic and metals being effectively separated, and 200,000 tonnes of discarded tires being responsibly processed.

HE al-Attiyah elaborated that the ministry has realised a 2.3% increase in green spaces as part of its initiative to plant 10mn trees, while the One Million Tree Initiative was conferred the distinction of best sustainable development initiative, with the Expo 2023 Doha building achieving a new Guinness World Records title for "The Largest Green Roof" in the world.

In addition, the city of Doha won the Shanghai Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities, he highlighted, indicating that these efforts encompassed the establishment of sustainability park utilizing recycled materials, advancing Hamad International Airport Street with eco-friendly materials, and leveraging solar energy for the illumination of public parks.

The Ministry of Municipality has updated the spatial development plans for Al Wakra, Al Khor, and Al Dhakira, aligning them with the national principles of urban development and the national framework for urban development, in addition to establishing new architectural requirements for commercial establishments in residential areas, he added.

He highlighted that the Ministry has launched the first phase of the smart cities solutions project in Al Wakra, including the smart waste management system and introduced the unified electronic inspection project, covering 20 types of inspections, along with the rollout of 117 new digital services by the end of September 2024.

Furthermore, the city of Doha has won first place in the Excellence Award for Electronic and Smart Transformation within the 14th Arab Towns Organisation (ATO) awards and received a global award for Best visual work for the digital twin project of rainwater measurement stations.

Qatar was awarded the 2024 Global Innovation Award at the Cloud Cities Forum in Moscow, and the Doha Municipality was honoured for its significant contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Furthermore, the Ministry of Municipality was granted the Leadership Award at the Qatar Government Excellence Awards for 2024. These accomplishments exemplify the ministry's unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable development, fostering innovation, and enhancing the quality of life for residents while safeguarding the environment for future generations.

HE al-Attiyah noted that the Ministry of Municipality has formulated a comprehensive strategy to achieve leadership, innovation, and sustainability, for the well-being of residents, which is designed to improve life quality for both nationals and residents through sustainable planning, effective policies, superb services, and modern infrastructure. The strategy is grounded in robust institutional values, strategic pillars, and clear-eyed goals, in purist of accomplishing smart technologies, and impactful partnerships.

The ministry's mission is to ensure enduring planning and crafting effective policies and providing innovative services, as well as advancing infrastructure to translate the strategy into tangible reality, he highlighted, affirming that it has been charging ahead with the humanisation of cities, and fostering livelihood quality and welfare.

