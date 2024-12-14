Israeli Ongoing Onslaught On Gaza Kills 44,930 Martyrs, Wounds 106,624

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The number of from the relentless Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct.7, 2023, has climbed to 44,930 martyrs and 106,624 wounded.

In a statement on Saturday, the of in Gaza reported that the Israeli forces committed two new massacres against families in the Strip, of whom 55 martyrs and 170 were sent to hospitals during the latest 24-hour reporting period.

It pointed out that several victims are trapped under the rubble and scattered on streets with paramedics and civil defense personnel being unable to reach them.

The Israeli occupation forces keep prosecuting their unprecedented offensive in the Gaza Strip by targeting civilians in homes, shelters and displaced camps amid an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.