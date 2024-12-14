Mod Discusses Plans To Assist Ukraine In 2025 With Nordic-Baltic States

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Deputy of Defense Serhiy Boyev discussed with ambassadors and representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Sweden the priorities of military and assistance to Ukraine in 2025.

That is according to the Ukrainian of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

The parties reviewed the results of their collaboration this year and discussed the priorities for supporting Ukraine in 2025.



Boyev expressed gratitude to the allies for their assistance and provided an overview of the current battlefield situation, the specifics of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan, and focused on the priority needs that will be of particular importance in repelling Russian aggression in early 2025.

He also stressed that the invitation to join NATO remains an integral part of security guarantees for Ukraine.

"Our primary objective remains the comprehensive defense of Ukraine. In addition to stabilizing the situation at the front, it is essential to determine the level of assistance required in 2025. The main areas of focus for the coming year will be strengthening air defense, missile defense, building up reserves, and supporting the defense industry," Boyev said.

In addition, the parties considered the possibility of enhancing the sanctions included in the 16th package, which the European Union is currently developing.

They also discussed the latest information provided regarding the involvement of the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine.

The Baltic States, in particular, expressed concern about the growing cooperation between Russia and the DPRK.

The Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense expressed gratitude to the countries participating in the EUMAM mission for their contributions to the training of the Ukrainian military and called for further enhancements to the training formats.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 16, the foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) countries signed a EUR44 million aid package for Ukraine. The funds are intended for the purchase of generators and solar panels.

Photo: Ukrainian MoD