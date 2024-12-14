Jiwan Awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand In 2025 Doha Guide

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jiwan, the modern Middle Eastern dining destination at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ), and operated by QC+ (formally known as IN-Q Enterprises), has been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand at a ceremony on December 12.

QC+ are proud to have received considerable recognition from Michelin in addition to Jiwan's Bib Gourmand. Idam by Alain Ducasse at the Museum of Islamic Art was awarded one Michelin Star (one of only two Doha restaurants to have received a Star); Idam Mixologist Ratan Robi was given a Michelin Special Award: Exceptional Cocktails Award; while Desert Rose Café by Chef Noof al-Marri at NMoQ was named as a Michelin Selected restaurant.

Jiwan thanked HE Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, for her vision, support and belief.

Chef Consultant Alain Ducasse said:“This Michelin Bib Gourmand recognises the work of the Jiwan team in creating a culinary experience that reveals the beauty, richness and warmth of the Middle East. Congratulations to Executive Chef Jeremy Cheminade; head Chef Morgan Perrigaud; Executive Pastry Chef Lucas Fourdrinier, and Restaurant Manager Sami Rachet, for their outstanding success. I would also like to sincerely thank QC+ for their trust and support for more than 10 years.”

Yves Godard, director for F&B Operations and Commercial Leasing, said:“We are delighted to have been awarded this Michelin Bib Gourmand. We are immensely proud.”

Cheminade said:“We have worked hard to create something really special with Jiwan, and this Bib Gourmand is also a recognition of the diverse culinary culture of Qatar and the wider Arab region.”

Perrigaud added:“To have been recognised by Michelin is incredibly rewarding.”

QC+ brands are deeply rooted in culture, heritage and creativity, and a fundamental principle of our work is to nurture the people of Qatar. Alongside the culinary excellence for which we gratefully receive Michelin's recognition, breadth of work encompasses innovative social wellness strategies like the Good Food School Initiative, a project ensuring access to nourishing food for all Qatari school children regardless of demographic.

