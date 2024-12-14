Brunei's Largest Bank Issues Alert On Website Scams

(MENAFN- IANS) Bandar Seri Begawan, Dec 14 (IANS) Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), the largest bank in the sultanate of Brunei, urged the public to be vigilant against website scams, local reported.

According to the local daily Borneo Bulletin, recent reports indicate that individuals are being redirected to a fake website masquerading as the Malaysian Immigration Department's Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) official platform.

The BIBD warned that these fraudulent websites may appear legitimate at first glance, mimicking the design and layout of genuine websites, and are intended to steal personal information, such as login credentials, passport details, and even request payments, Xinhua news agency reported while citing local media reports.

Brunei is a Southeast Asian country that borders Malaysia on Borneo Island. The sultanate has a high level of income and social welfare.

Earlier this week, Brunei police had arrested 12 individuals suspected of acting as account mules for a cybercrime syndicate.

The suspects, aged between 23 and 53 years, allegedly rented out bank accounts and registered SIM cards for unknown individuals in exchange for commission payments, local media reported on Tuesday

The rented SIM cards were reportedly used for scam operations, while the bank accounts facilitated the diversion of funds from these scams before transferring the money to third parties, according to the Royal Brunei Police Force.

In June, Cyber Security Brunei (CSB) had successfully suspended or taken down 1,023 phishing websites.

The CSB serves as an administrator that monitors and coordinates national efforts in addressing cybersecurity threats and cybercrime, including the Brunei Computer Emergency Response Team, Cyber Watch Centre, and the National Digital Forensics Laboratory, which serves as a crucial facility providing law enforcement and investigative agencies with access to advanced digital forensics technology.