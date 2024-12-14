Qatar Stresses Need To Ensure Unity Of Syria

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Saturday participated in the meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria, which includes the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Iraq, the Lebanese Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, with the participation of the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Bahrain, President of the current session of the Arab Summit, which was held in the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

During the meeting, the developments witnessed in Syria over the past weeks were discussed.

During the meeting, HE Sheikh Mohammed stressed the need to ensure the unity of Syria and work towards a peaceful transfer of power through an inclusive political process based on Security Council Resolution 2254, and to enhance efforts to protect civilians and combat terrorism.

