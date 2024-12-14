Hot Air Balloon Festival Soars To New Heights With Global Enthusiasm

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Hot Air Balloon Festival is witnessing a surge in international interest, with organisers getting a record number of applications for its fifth edition, according to Safe Flight Solutions CEO Hassan al-Mousawi.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of Friday's Nightglow event, he noted that they received more than 170 applications for just 50 available slots, highlighting the growing popularity of this crowd-puller festival.

“We started with 30 balloons in the first edition, and now, with 50 balloons. Every year, the level of interest to come and join is increasing,” he said.

Al-Mousawi said the festival, organised by Safe Flight Solutions, has been attracting hot air balloon enthusiasts from around the world. This, he stressed, can be attributed not only to the increased interest on Qatar's captivating landscapes (showcased in videos and pictures on social media and the internet) but especially to Qatar's renowned hospitality and the enduring legacy of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“A lot of people are really interested to come and see this small country that hosted this (FIFA World Cup) mega event and experience Qatar here,” he said.

About Qatar hosting or organising the biggest hot air balloon festival globally, al-Mousawi said:“We would love to, our aim is to grow this festival. We have a lot of support from Qatar Tourism and other partners like Katara and Dukhan Bank. Noth government and private enterprises are providing a lot of support,” he said, adding that with ongoing backing, the festival has the potential to transform into a mega event.

This year's festival introduces a unique attraction: a small on-site hot air balloon factory. Skilled seamsters are constructing a balloon from scratch, allowing visitors to witness the intricate process firsthand.

Al-Mousawi said the newly built balloon is expected to be ready by the end of the festival and will take its maiden flight, offering visitors an unforgettable experience.

“We are building a balloon (at the small tent) for the first time here in Qatar, we hope that it will be ready by the end of the festival, so we can test fly it here," he added.

The event has drawn participants from 21 countries, covering diverse regions across the world. The daily 'Sunrise Launches' have been attracting many residents and commuters during the early morning, while others have watched the balloons from their take-off points.

According to the organisers, the festival also features an array of culinary delights from food trucks and other outlets, a gaming zone, and kite-making workshops for children, all located at Katara's Southern area (opposite St Regis Doha). Nightly Nightglow events and laser light and flame shows offer further spectacles.

Al-Mousawi highlighted the festival's drive to constantly innovate, saying:“We try to have new concepts and new ideas to bring about this knowledge and enthusiasm into balloon flying, because it is very interesting and fun. That is why we try to make it different every year”.

MENAFN14122024000067011011ID1108993065