Ooredoo Official Telecom Sponsor Of Lusail University Cultural Village Event

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo was the Official Sponsor of the Lusail University Cultural Village event, which celebrated the rich cultural diversity of Lusail University's student community.

The event, held under the patronage of Professor Dr Khaled bin Ibrahim al-Sulaiti, General Manager of Katara, and attended by Dr Ali bin Fetais al-Marri, chairman of the Board of Trustees of Lusail University, alongside Sabah al-Kuwari, director of Public Relations, Sponsorship, and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar from Ooredoo, showcased the cultural heritage, traditions, and creativity of Lusail University students from more than 30 nationalities.

The Cultural Village celebrated diversity through various activities, such as student performances, live cooking demonstrations, art exhibitions, and a fashion show of traditional attire. In addition, attendees enjoyed the opportunity to explore cultural booths showcasing unique costumes, cuisines, and customs.

Al-Kuwari said,“We are honoured to have supported Lusail University as the Official Telecom Sponsor of the Cultural Village Event. This partnership reflects Ooredoo's commitment to fostering community connections and celebrating cultural diversity, which are integral to our values as a company.”

As the Official Telecom Sponsor, Ooredoo further underscored its commitment to initiatives that celebrate diversity, creativity, and community engagement, through valuable partnerships and cultural celebrations.

