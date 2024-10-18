The Plug Drink Celebrates 5Th Year Anniversary And Unveils Revamped Website

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plug Drink ("The Plug"), the leading plant-based recovery supplement brand focusing on liver health, is proud to announce the release of its new and improved website on its fifth year anniversary as a Company. The enhanced website has been months in the making, and it has finally made its debut alongside the public release of the Company's 2018 clinical study on its namesake formula: The Plug Blend.

Revamped Science-Focused Website:

Recovery and protection go hand-in-hand when it comes to The Plug.

The Plug's new website launched today with an improved appearance focusing on its blend of South Korean herbs and modern science. The website is now more science-based with a newer focus on The Plug's ingredients and how they benefit liver health through scientific references from the medical community. Additional enhanced aspects of the site include:



The first public appearance of the Company's 2018 clinical study, showcasing that The Plug decreases

AST and ALT enzymes, LDL and total cholesterol numbers, and BAC levels

200+ medical professional

(doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician associates) recommendations, who are actively sharing and endorsing the brand's products, from their partnership with Frontrow Health

HSA/FSA payments are now accepted and allow customers to save money and support their liver health on a consistent basis, from their partnership with Sika Health

Scientific articles and journals from the medical community on the 13 plant-based ingredients from the The Plug's proprietary formula,

The Plug Blend (10.83g)

Improved rewards program, where long-term customers can receive store credit for future purchases, along with be the first to hear updates, get first access to new launches such as the brand's upcoming 30-day liver health guide, and contribute to product lines via direct feedback

Brand ambassador affiliate program, where customers and creators can earn commission on all referrals and enjoy exclusive access to future launches and promos

Launch of

The Plug Combo, a power duo pack for those wanting both The Plug Drink and The Plug Pills for maximized liver support Carbon-neutral shipping for climate-conscious individuals looking for more sustainable options, from the brand's partnership with

Shopify Planet

Customers will have more to see on the brand new website in the future, including weekly educational blogs on health and wellness along with the brand's About Us page, which would highlight the Company's five year journey. "I'm proud of all the progress that we've made within five years, not to mention our team for all the hard work they've put in to help make The Plug a reality and a success," said Ray Kim, Co-Founder and CEO . "It's hard for a startup to make it to five years, and we're grateful for all the support we've gathered from our family, team, and customers. We look forward to continue building with our PlugFAM," said Justin Kim, Co-Founder and COO .

Visit The Plug's Revamped Science-Focused Website

Expansion into TikTok Shop:

In just three months, The Plug has extended into new reaches of their customer base by joining TikTok Shop earlier this year. The Company has already gained TikTok Star Shop badge status as well as 500+ affiliates. Currently, there are around 4,000+ creators on TikTok who have The Plug products in their shop. To further expand and optimize their brand ambassador affiliate program, The Plug partnered with Social Snowball to reach an even wider audience with 750+ affiliates currently on board. The Plug recently joined Pinterest as well, after a growing demand from their customer base.

2024 Inc. 5000 Achievements & Recognition:

The Plug ranked No.147 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 , the most prestigious annual list of the fastest-growing and emerging private companies in America. Among these accolades, Inc. also recognized The Plug as No.25 in California, No.11 in Los Angeles, and No.6 in Food & Beverage, boasting a 2,380% revenue growth over the last three years. Previously in March, The Plug ranked No.6 on the annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list with a growth of 2,060%.

The Plug 5.0 Formula, Superfruit Taste, & New Certifications:

In February, the brand revamped The Plug Drink's formula for the fifth time, showcasing their dedication to innovation and consumer feedback. With this upgraded formula, the beverage features a higher herbal concentration of 10.83g and an improved taste profile that features apple, lemon, and ginger for a scent-free experience. The Plug also obtained long-awaited certifications: Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, Kosher, and Plant-Based.

Future Plans:

2024 has been a busy year for The Plug, but they have no plans on slowing down. By the end of the year, they are aiming to release both 30-day and 60-day supplies of The Plug Pills in bottle form for those wanting to extend their daily liver support needs. "We had been thinking about creating The Plug Pills into a larger, more traditional format for quite a while now," said Ray Kim . "We're glad to take the leap into a different realm of innovation, and it makes us even more excited for what else is ahead of us, such as The Plug Blend in powder form. We hope that having a diverse range of product lines will bring more attention to not only our brand but to the importance of liver health." With statistics of fatty liver disease on the rise (currently affecting 1-in-3 Americans), The Plug is determined to keep evolving and experimenting with different forms of ingestion in order for everyone to take care of their liver health in a simple and easy way. "We're also in the midst of building our scientific advisory board and receiving expert guidance from our very own in-house scientists, doctors, nutritionists, and dieticians to further support our customers' health journeys," said Justin Kim . With new expansions and milestones achieved, The Plug is swiftly becoming a top advocate for liver health in the wellness industry as they forge ahead after their goal of becoming a household name.

About The Plug

The Plug, the leading all-natural liver health supplement brand, was founded in 2019 by brother-duo Ray and Justin Kim. After viewing South Korea's advancement in the recovery industry and seeing the rise of Fatty Liver Disease (which currently affects 1-in-3 Americans), the brothers were determined to create a staple product for the American market. Enter The Plug Drink. The plant-based drink grew steadily in popularity with a heavy online presence and ultimately spread into retailers across California. With the introduction of The Plug Pills in 2023, Plug products have expanded into the retail channels of major American cities with the help of partnerships such as KeHe Distributors. The brand continues to grow and extend its reach, fulfilling its mission of educating consumers on the importance of liver health.

Press Contact:

Justin Kim

[email protected]

SOURCE The Plug Drink

