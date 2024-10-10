عربي


Azerbaijan And UAE Discuss Energy Collaboration And Green Initiatives

10/10/2024 10:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, held a meeting with the UAE's Minister of industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, to discuss collaboration in the energy and industrial sectors, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Jabbarov highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to becoming a "green" energy hub, sharing updates on various sustainable energy projects and their progress.

The discussions also touched on joint projects between Azerbaijan's SOCAR and the UAE's ADNOC and Masdar companies, focusing on their future implementation.

Both sides explored opportunities for expanding economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, with an emphasis on energy collaboration and potential partnerships within the framework of COP29.

MENAFN10102024000195011045ID1108766901


AzerNews

