Azerbaijan And UAE Discuss Energy Collaboration And Green Initiatives
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, held a
meeting with the UAE's Minister of industry and Advanced
Technology, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, to discuss collaboration in the
reports.
reports.
During the meeting, Jabbarov highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment
to becoming a "green" energy hub, sharing updates on various
sustainable energy projects and their progress.
The discussions also touched on joint projects between
Azerbaijan's SOCAR and the UAE's ADNOC and Masdar companies,
focusing on their future implementation.
Both sides explored opportunities for expanding economic
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, with an emphasis on
energy collaboration and potential partnerships within the
framework of COP29.
