Athens to Rome: 7 OLDEST democracies in the World

Democracy, as a form of governance, has roots that trace back thousands of years, evolving through various cultures and civilizations. The world's oldest democracies have shaped the modern understanding of participation, rule of law, and representative government, leaving a legacy that continues to influence global

Ancient Athens is widely recognized as the birthplace of democracy around the 5th century BCE. The Athenian system allowed free male citizens to participate in decision-making

The Roman Republic, established in 509 BCE, introduced a mixed system combining elements of democracy, oligarchy, and monarchy

Founded in 930 CE, Iceland's Althing is one of the world's oldest continuous parliaments. This early assembly allowed free men to debate laws and issues

The Tynwald, established in 979 CE on the Isle of Man, is the oldest continuous parliament in the world. Its sessions were initially held outdoors

Switzerland's Landsgemeinde, dating back to the 13th century, is a traditional form of direct democracy where citizens assemble annually to vote on laws and policies

England's Parliament, established in the 13th century, evolved from advisory councils into a bicameral legislative body. The Magna Carta of 1215 played a crucial role

Founded in 1787, the United States of America is one of the oldest modern democracies. The U.S. Constitution established a federal system with checks and balances