40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra)-- 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli authorities' stringent military controls on entry to the mosque.About 40,000 worshipers are thought to have performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) was informed by local sources that the occupation forces stopped worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Liones Gate, checked their identification, and stopped several young men. Additionally, the occupation police issued violations to numerous worshipers' vehicles near the Old City.Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque has been severely restricted by the occupation forces ever since the beginning of the all-out Israeli attack against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in October 2023, particularly on Fridays.