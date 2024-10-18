QCB Governor Meets Executives From Oaktree Capital Management And Blackstone

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Governor of Qatar Central (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Authority Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met in Washington with Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management Howard Marks; and Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Blackstone Stephen Schwarzman. The meetings discussed the key global and investment developments.

