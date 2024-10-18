QCB Governor Meets Executives From Oaktree Capital Management And Blackstone
Date
10/18/2024 10:56:53 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Governor of Qatar Central bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar investment Authority sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met in Washington with Co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management Howard Marks; and Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Blackstone Stephen Schwarzman.
The meetings discussed the key global financial and investment developments.
