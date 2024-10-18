Education Ministry Says Schools Held Elections To Pick New Student Councils

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Education on Thursday held for student parliamentary councils in all the Kingdom's for 5-12 grades.

According to a ministry statement, the councils aim to enhance student engagement in preparing and reviewing school development plans.

The elected students will submit their suggestions to improve communication mechanisms with their principals and administrators, the statement said.

The ministry added that the elected bodies will prepare a leadership generation that has "effective" planning and management skills, and can enhance the democratic practices and values of dialogue and tolerance.

It also said that the elected councils will conduct research on issues of interest to the school and society, and propose solutions to problems, in cooperation with the educational counselor, government institutions and civil society.

The elected bodies will also prepare and implement initiatives to improve the educational process and school environment, the ministry said.