King, Italy PM Discuss Ways To De-Escalate Situation In Region

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Friday discussed means to de-escalate the situation in the region with Italy Prime Giorgia Meloni.

During the meeting, held in Aqaba, discussions covered the importance of stepping up efforts to reach an immediate end to the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon, as well as protect civilians and put a stop to their suffering, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty stressed the need to bolster the humanitarian response in Gaza and ensure the flow of medical and relief aid to the Strip, calling for maintaining support for to enable it to continue providing its services under its UN mandate, the statement said.

The King warned of the continued attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

His Majesty urged effective action to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

The meeting also covered the importance of maintaining coordination to enhance the effectiveness of the response to the Syrian refugee crisis, according to the statement.

Moreover, discussions addressed bilateral ties, with His Majesty expressing keenness to bolster cooperation across all sectors.

For her part, Prime Minister Meloni expressed Italy's appreciation for Jordan's humanitarian role in Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Italian Ambassador to Jordan Luciano Pezzotti attended the meeting.