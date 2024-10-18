ED Doing Its Job Based On Complaints, No Question Of Misuse: Pralhad Joshi On Raids At MUDA Office

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Union for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, reacting to the criticism on the raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at the office of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office in connection with a land scam matter, said that the ED is doing its job based on complaints and there is no question of misuse of authority.

Speaking to the in Delhi on Friday, the Union Minister said that the ED is simply doing its job.

"Over a thousand land allotments in the MUDA matter are done illegally and in violation of the law. The ED is investigating, that's all. Why should anyone be afraid?" questioned Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"Those who complained to the Governor about the MUDA land irregularities are the same persons who filed complaints with the ED. The ED is investigating these complaints. Why should there be fear?" the Union Minister wondered.

He said that Congress leaders keep shouting that the ED is being misused.

"There is no question of misuse. If anyone wants to challenge what the ED does, there is always the option of questioning it in the High Court or the Supreme Court," Pralhad Joshi said.

He said that in many previous cases, whether they involved the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT), or Special Investigation Team (SIT), there have been instances where investigations were carried out, and in the end, the court dismissed them.

"So, there is no need for anyone to be afraid or anxious," Pralhad Joshi said.

"In any case, there are always arguments both for and against... it doesn't matter whether it's a BJP or Congress government -- this is natural. There will be supporters and opponents," the Union Minister said, adding that in the MUDA scam, the law would take its course.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths conducted raids at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office on Friday in connection with the MUDA scam.

According to sources, a team of 20 officers had raided the MUDA office and were verifying the documents.

Sources further stated that the ED may also raid the residence of CM Siddaramaiah at any time and question him and his wife Parvathy, who are the first and second accused in the MUDA scam.