470 Thousand Cruise Passengers Will Arrive In Panama This Season

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The arrival of ships to Panamanian continues. This Wednesday, two cruise ships arrived at the of Colón 2000: According to the Panama Maritime Authority, 246 cruise reservations have been confirmed. This Wednesday, October 16, it was the turn of the two mega-cruise ships: Viking Neptune and shown above is the Radiance of the Seas, which docked in the port of Colon 2000 on a stopover in this region. With 814 and 463 crew members, the Viking Neptune, a Norwegian-registered ship belonging to the Viking Cruises line, is currently on a voyage along the Panamanian coast and will then head toward Puntarenas in Costa Rica, according to the Panama Maritime Authority.

