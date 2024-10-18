470 Thousand Cruise Passengers Will Arrive In Panama This Season
The arrival of cruise ships to Panamanian ports continues. This Wednesday, two cruise ships arrived at the port of Colón 2000: According to the Panama Maritime Authority, 246 cruise reservations have been confirmed. This Wednesday, October 16, it was the turn of the two mega-cruise ships: Viking Neptune and shown above is the Radiance of the Seas, which docked in the port of Colon 2000 on a stopover in this region. With 814 passengers and 463 crew members, the Viking Neptune, a Norwegian-registered ship belonging to the Viking Cruises shipping line, is currently on a voyage along the Panamanian coast and will then head toward Puntarenas in Costa Rica, according to the Panama Maritime Authority.
