University Of Jordan Ranks 9Th In Arab World According To QS 2025 Ranking

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 18 (Petra)-- in the QS World University Rankings 2025, the University of Jordan came in first locally and ninth overall among Arab universities.The university said in a statement released, Friday, that this accomplishment confirms the university's standing as one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the Arab world. The university made notable progress this year, increasing its overall ranking points by four points over the previous year, demonstrating its dedication to ongoing improvement.By moving up two spots from the previous year to take third position in the Arab world for employment reputation, the university made a qualitative leap that puts it in the top 1 percent of Arab universities according to this criterion.University of Jordan President Nazir Obeidat said that the university's inclusion in the top 10 Arab universities affirms its standing as a prominent establishment in the area dedicated to delivering top-notch instruction and meaningful scientific research.The advancement in employment reputation, according to Obeidat, is a reflection of the excellence that university graduates enjoy in the job market. He emphasized that this accomplishment stems from the university's ongoing efforts to develop academic programs that align with labor market demands, incorporate fundamental employment skills into curricula, and prioritize language, digital, soft, and profession-specific skills for each of the university's specializations.