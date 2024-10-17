Sudan Records Over 2,500 Cases Of Dengue Fever: Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Khartoum, Oct 18 (IANS) Sudan has recorded 2,520 dengue fever cases, including 13 deaths, in five states, its announced in a statement.

The infections were reported in the states of Khartoum, North Kordofan, Kassala, Gedaref, and Sinnar, the ministry said on Thursday, stressing the need to step up epidemic combating campaigns.

Dengue fever is a infection transmitted to people via mosquito bites. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates, Xinhua news agency reported.

While the majority of infected individuals show no symptoms, those who do typically experience high fever, headaches, severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, skin rash, low blood pressure, and difficulty in breathing. In severe cases, dengue fever can be fatal.

Since fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in April 2023, epidemics such as cholera, malaria, measles, and dengue fever have spread, leading to hundreds of deaths.

The conflict has also resulted in approximately 20,000 deaths, thousands of injuries, and the displacement of millions, according to most recent estimates by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.