National Planning Council Releases 47Th Edition Of Window On Economic Statistics Of Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Planning Council has released the 47th edition of its quarterly publication "Window on Economic Statistics of Qatar", with the fourth quarter of 2023 serving as the reference period for this issue. The report compiles the latest available macroeconomic indicators related to national accounts, prices, public finance, and the balance of payments in a single document.

In a statement today, the National Planning Council said that the aim of the report is to help diverse data users, in particular policymakers and decision-makers.

The publication is divided into three sections. The first section compares Qatars economic performance with other international economies and regions based on three indicators: the annual growth rate of real GDP, the annual rate of change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), and the current account balance as a percentage of GDP. It also includes quarterly and annual data series for around thirty economic indicators.

The second section provides an analysis of quarterly statistics related to GDP, the CPI, the Producer Price Index (PPI), exports, and imports, comparing the performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 with the same quarter in 2022, as well as with the previous quarter (Q3 2023).

The third section features an article titled "Qatar and Global LNG Market". The article discusses Qatars emergence as a giant in the global LNG market, highlighting its resources, production capabilities, strategic investments, international partnerships, market access, and flexibility in this sector.

