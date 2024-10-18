عربي


Hamas Mourns Head Of Its Political Bureau

10/18/2024 10:57:07 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Oct. 18 (Petra)-- In a statement released, Friday, Hamas movement expressed its sorrow over the death of Yahya Sinwar, the chief of its Political bureau, who was shot and killed by the Israeli Occupation forces in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.
According to the statement, Sinwar was stationed in Gaza when he was killed in the battlefield.
The Israeli government had earlier declared that Sinwar had been killed in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of the city of Rafah as a consequence of a military operation that the army had successfully carried out.

Jordan News Agency

