Hamas Mourns Head Of Its Political Bureau

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 18 (Petra)-- In a statement released, Friday, Hamas movement expressed its sorrow over the death of Yahya Sinwar, the chief of its bureau, who was shot and killed by the Israeli forces in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah.According to the statement, Sinwar was stationed in Gaza when he was killed in the battlefield.The Israeli had earlier declared that Sinwar had been killed in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of the city of Rafah as a consequence of a military operation that the had successfully carried out.