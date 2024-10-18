Campus Life & Style Celebrates Success At Lifetower, A 714-Bed Student Housing Property In Houston, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A spacious, open-plan kitchen and living area with stunning city views and contemporary finishes

The Texas A&M EnMed building and the surrounding Houston skyline light up the night

The stunning exterior of LifeTower, a Texas A&M-affiliated residential building in Houston

- Monzer Hourani, Founder & CEO of Medistar CorporationAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Campus Life & Style (CLS), one of the nation's leading operators of student housing communities, proudly announces the remarkable achievements at LifeTower , a premier student housing property in Houston, TX. Having won the opportunity to operate LifeTower in Spring of 2024, CLS was able to accelerate leasing to occupy at 99%, the community's top performance to date.“Medistar is incredibly proud to partner with Campus Life & Style at LifeTower student housing. Their outstanding work and unprecedented attention has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Monzer Hourani, Founder & CEO of Medistar Corporation.About LifeTower ApartmentsLifeTower is a 19-story, 714-bed student housing high-rise centrally located in the heart of the Texas Medical Center in Houston. Designed with university and graduate students in mind, LifeTower provides luxury amenities, individual leases, and beautiful, fully furnished living spaces. The property features:.Modern, fully furnished apartments with individual leases and roommate matching services..A 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, and multiple study lounges to support both the physical and academic well-being of residents..High-rise amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, a 19th floor rooftop clubhouse with individual and group study areas, and an outdoor skydeck with high-rise views..Private bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and walk-in closets..Fully equipped kitchens, including TVs, washers, and dryers in each unit..Floorplans offering a mix of studios, one-, two-, and four-bedroom units..Game room and theater room for entertainment..Outdoor grilling stations and picnic areas..On-site parking and bike storage facilities..Dedicated 24-hour on-site management and maintenance team.Additionally, LifeTower is part of the Texas A&M Innovation Plaza, which features an open-air plaza with green space, terraces, water features, event space, and will include restaurant and retail space.Jim Sholders, CEO of Campus Life & Style, commented,“We are thrilled with the progress at LifeTower. The outstanding and rapid results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. LifeTower exemplifies our commitment to providing top-tier housing and creating environments where students can thrive. This achievement not only highlights our operational excellence but also sets a new standard for student housing in Houston.”About Medistar CorporationLifeTower is owned by Medistar Corporation, a leading real estate investment and development firm with a strong focus on medical and student housing projects. Founded in 1974 by Monzer Hourani, Medistar has a long history of innovation and excellence. The company has developed numerous high-profile projects, including the Texas A&M Innovation Plaza, where LifeTower is a key component. Medistar's commitment to quality and strategic partnerships has made it a trusted name in real estate development.For more information about Medistar Corporation, please visit .For more information about LifeTower Apartments, please visit .About Campus Life & StyleAs one of the largest student housing operators in the industry, CLS manages a portfolio consisting of 60 communities that total over 31,000 beds across 39 active management markets. The senior leadership team at CLS includes some of the most experienced and respected professionals in the student housing sector, led by industry veteran Jim Sholders.For more information about Campus Life & Style, please visit .

