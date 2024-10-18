ADA Launches Leadership Development Program For Ministry Of Economy Employees
10/18/2024 6:09:38 AM
ADA University has initiated a new "Development of Leadership
Skills" programme in collaboration with the Training Centre of the
Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports.
The programme, which began on October 17, aims to enhance
strategic thinking, decision-making, planning, and management
skills for 26 employees of the ministry.
During the opening ceremony, Aygün Hajiyeva, adviser to ADA
University's vice-rector for academic affairs, discussed the
university's Specialisation Programme, which focuses on human
potential development. She highlighted that the initiative is
designed to train internal leaders equipped with the knowledge and
skills to benefit others.
Aida Ibrahimova, Chairperson of the Management Board of the
Training Centre, emphasised the importance of modernising the
management system to meet the current economic, social, and
technological changes. She added that the programme would
accelerate the professional development of ministry employees
adapting to these shifts.
The two-month programme consists of seven modules, covering
leadership skills, etiquette and protocol, team management,
motivation, strategic planning, change management, negotiation, and
public speaking. The interactive sessions will involve
presentations, case studies, group work, and simulations. The
programme will be taught by ADA University faculty and guest
experts from both the public and private sectors, including members
of the diplomatic corps.
