Bullet-Riddled Body Found In South Kashmir's Shopian

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

Srinagar- A bullet-riddled body of a man was on Friday recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said.

The body was recovered from Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the body, apparently of a non-local, bore bullet injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, the officials said, adding, an investigation has started.