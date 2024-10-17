QAIA Welcomes 721,508 Passengers In September

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Airport International Group (AIG) announced that Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 721,508 in September, registering a drop of 14.2 per cent compared to the same month in 2023, according to a statement to The Jordan Times.

During the same period, QAIA also recorded 5,956 aircraft movements and handled 5,713 tonnes of cargo, down by 11.9 and 6.5 per cent respectively, against last year's figures, according to the statement released Thursday.

For year-to-date, QAIA passenger numbers dropped 6.4 per cent to 6,790,593, compared with 2023.

Aircraft movements amounted to 56,625, declining by 5.9 per cent, whereas cargo operations increased to 57,753 tonnes, up 19.2 per cent from the previous year.

"Disruptions caused by regional tensions, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, have persisted, further impacting our traffic into September. Nevertheless, we remain dedicated to maintaining operational excellence and enhancing our passenger experience," the statement quoted AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller as saying.

"Moving forward, we will continue to build on our airline partnerships and expand our destination offerings, ensuring every passenger enjoys a smooth and welcoming journey that feels like home at Jordan's prime gateway to the world," Deviller added.