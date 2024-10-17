R. Tulsian & Co. Auditors Expands GCC Presence With New Office In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) R. Tulsian & Co. Chartered Accountants, a globally recognized international audit and advisory firm, has expanded its presence in the GCC by opening a new office in Qatar. This strategic move supports Qatar's economic diversification goals in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The expansion comes as Qatar continues to establish itself as a regional business hub, actively attracting international firms to strengthen its services sector. By welcoming global expertise, the country reaffirms its commitment to building a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

With over 60 years of international experience, R. Tulsian Group has built a reputation for delivering tailored financial services across key markets in the US, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, and India. The new office in Qatar will provide essential auditing, tax, and advisory services, enabling businesses to navigate the complexities of financial management and compliance.

“We are excited to bring our global experience and innovative solutions to Qatar's dynamic market,” said Shashwat Tulsian, Partner at R. Tulsian & Co.“Qatar's proactive efforts to attract international firms and promote economic diversification make it an ideal location for our expansion.”

Aligned with Qatar Vision 2030, R. Tulsian & Co. aims to foster long-term partnerships with Qatari businesses and the government, supporting sustainable growth and high standards of financial governance.

Drawing on decades of global expertise, R. Tulsian & Co. offers a full spectrum of financial services-from auditing, tax advisory, and financial structuring to business consulting-helping companies and public sector entities navigate challenges and unlock value across various industries.

