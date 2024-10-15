ARLO INTRODUCES ALL-NEW WIRED FLOODLIGHT CAMERA FOR ULTIMATE OUTDOOR PROTECTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest DIY Smart Floodlight Camera Builds on

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced the

Wired Floodlight Camera , an all-in-one DIY security solution built on Arlo's award-winning and innovative wire-free floodlight. With a direct power source for uninterrupted security, the feature-rich Wired Floodlight Camera delivers enhanced visibility and protection of outdoor spaces day or night. Combined with an Arlo Secure subscription plan, users have total security and customized control that delivers a complete security experience. The Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera is available now at Arlo at $149.99 MSRP and coming to Home Depot stores nationwide in November.

"Arlo continues to push the boundaries and deliver industry-leading smart home security solutions to help protect what matters most," said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo.

McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo. "The new Wired Floodlight Camera delivers best-in-class features including 2K video with a wide field of view, superior brightness from two articulating lights, and much more. Backed by exceptional service and our innovative security platform powered by Arlo Intelligence, the Wired Floodlight Camera delivers holistic security and total outdoor protection."

HDR video and powerful, ultra bright 2000 lumens of light, the new Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera makes it easy to protect your home and outdoor spaces especially at night in those hard to see areas. Featuring articulating lights and an adjustable camera with motion detection, the Arlo Wired Floodlight can be customized to each unique outdoor space, providing full coverage where it's needed most. With a simple, hardwired DIY installation providing continuous power and hands-free maintenance, nighttime security has never been easier or more convenient.

Arlo Wired Floodlight Camera offers a robust set of features, including:



Sharper Details with 2K HDR: See two times higher resolution than 1080p HD cameras and get better contrast with HDR.

See the Bigger Picture: Keep an eye on more of what matters with a 160-degree field of view and adjustable camera for flexible coverage where it's needed.

Superior Brightness: Illuminate your property and improve visibility with up to 2000 lumens of powerful light and adjustable brightness levels.

Articulating Lights: Easily adjust each floodlight to direct brightness toward specific areas for best coverage. Automate lighting schedules based on time of day or activity through the Arlo Secure App.

See More at Night: View critical details in Color Night Vision for better identification.

Noise-Canceling Audio: Hear and speak to visitors with clear, two-way audio.

Deter Intruders: Trigger the integrated siren automatically or manually from the Arlo Secure App to ward off intruders before they approach your property.

Motion Notifications & Object Detection: Get alerts on your phone and watch live or recorded video1

through the Arlo Secure App when your camera spots people, vehicles, animals, or packages1.

Arlo Foresight: View four seconds of video prior to every motion-triggered recording2.

All-Weather Protection: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain, or sun.

Continuous Power: Easily hardwire to existing electrical as a power source for zero charging and uninterrupted security.

Direct to Wi-Fi: Connect directly to Wi-Fi for hassle-free setup, faster video loading, and less buffering. Seamless Smart Home Integration: Connect with a variety of popular third-party smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, and Google Home for easy interaction, automation, and control.

When paired with an Arlo Secure subscription plan , the Wired Floodlight Camera provides total protection. Leveraging advanced computer vision AI and recognition engines, Arlo Secure 5 provides more meaningful, detailed alerts so users can make informed decisions about their security and safety. Arlo Secure Basic, Arlo Secure Plus and Arlo Secure Premium subscriptions offer the ability to1:



View, Save, and Share (All plans): 30-days of Video Cloud Storage & Events available at your fingertips from anywhere.

Personalize Security (All plans): Tools help you filter unwanted notifications and create zones for customized alerts.

Take Quicker Action (All plans): Meaningful notifications allow you to know what's happening without even opening the app. Take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or view an animated video preview through your device's lock screen.

Detect Advanced Objects (Arlo Secure Plus and Arlo Secure Premium): Recognize packages, animals, known people & known vehicles through Arlo's advanced object detection backed by Arlo Intelligence. Train Arlo AI to create personalized, custom detections to protect what matters most to you. Teach your camera to recognize certain objects or changes in view to trigger custom notifications.

Get Help Fast (Arlo Secure Premium): 24/7 Emergency Response means police, fire, and medical help is always one tap away. Leave it to the Professionals (Arlo Secure Premium): Get a helping hand with Live Security Experts that monitor your home 24/7 so you don't have to.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit .

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind,

Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding our potential future business, operating performance and financial condition, including descriptions of our expected revenue and profitability (and related timing), GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, operating margins, tax rates, expenses, cash outlook, free cash flow and free cash flow margins; strategic objectives and initiatives; the recurring revenue business model; expectations regarding market expansion and future growth, including with respect to our long-range plan targets; and others. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for our products may be lower than anticipated, including due to inflation, fluctuating consumer confidence, banking failures and rising interest rates; we may be unsuccessful in developing and expanding our sales and marketing capabilities; we may not be able to increase sales of our paid subscription services; consumers may choose not to adopt our new product offerings or adopt competing products; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; we may be unsuccessful or experience delays in manufacturing and distributing our new and existing products; and we may fail to manage costs and cost saving initiatives, the cost of developing new products and manufacturing and distribution of our existing offerings. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business are detailed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recently filed Annual Report and Quarterly Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and subsequent filings with the SEC. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

1A trial of the Arlo Secure subscription plan is included with the Wired Floodlight Camera. After trial, some Arlo Secure services require a paid subscription and may be unavailable in certain regions. For current information on features that need a paid subscription, visit /arlosecure .

2Certain parameters must be met. Visit

to learn more.

