Japanese Premier remembers his ‘shock’ when witnessing US nuclear blasting of Hiroshima

(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Shigeru Ishiba expressed his deep desire for a world devoid of nuclear weapons during a recent address, marking his emotional reaction to the historical events of World War II. Speaking on Saturday, Ishiba shared his profound shock upon viewing footage of the United States’ atomic bombing of Hiroshima, a moment that left an indelible mark on his consciousness. His comments came on the heels of the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to a Japanese anti-nuclear organization comprised of survivors from the Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks.



In the context of a debate with fellow leaders ahead of Japan's parliamentary elections later this month, Ishiba emphasized that achieving a world without nuclear arms remains the “ultimate goal.” He articulated his commitment to ensuring that the horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are never repeated, stating, “I want to make sure that something like [the Hiroshima or Nagasaki bombings] never happens again.”



Reflecting on his own experiences, Ishiba recounted how he first encountered the harrowing images of the Hiroshima bombing during his sixth-grade education. “I’ll never forget the shock I felt when I saw that video,” he remarked, underscoring the lasting impact of those visuals on his perspective regarding nuclear weapons.



While advocating for disarmament, Ishiba acknowledged the complexities of achieving a nuclear-free world in the current global landscape. He conceded that, at present, nuclear deterrence plays a significant role in maintaining international security, indicating a nuanced understanding of the balance between disarmament and the realities of geopolitical tensions.



As Japan continues to grapple with its past and its stance on nuclear weapons, Ishiba’s reflections serve as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for dialogue and action towards a future where such devastating weapons are no longer a threat. His commitment to this vision resonates not only within Japan but also within the broader international community, particularly in light of the recent recognition of survivors’ efforts to promote peace and nuclear disarmament.

