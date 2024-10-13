Isbank UK celebrates 50th anniversary with distinctive event in London

(MENAFN) Isbank UK recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with a special event in London, marking five decades of enhancing economic and cultural connections between Türkiye and the UK. The celebration gathered notable figures from the Turkish business community and featured speeches from Turkish Ambassador to the UK Osman Koray Ertas, Isbank Deputy CEO Ozan Gursoy, and Isbank UK Managing Director Mete Uluyurt.



In his opening remarks, Ambassador Ertas underscored the strong and expanding trade relationship between Türkiye and the UK, which currently totals USD20 billion, with aspirations to increase this figure to USD30 billion in the coming years. He also mentioned the decision to update the free trade agreement between the two countries, noting that Türkiye is one of six nations prioritized by the UK in this process. "We have a strong Turkish business community here in London," Ertas remarked, emphasizing the resilience of both nations in the face of economic and geopolitical challenges.



Ozan Gursoy reflected on Isbank UK's 50-year journey and its role in facilitating cross-border business between Türkiye and the UK. He highlighted that the bank's mission goes beyond financial growth, focusing on fostering partnerships and opening doors for Turkish and British enterprises.



Looking ahead, Gursoy announced plans for Isbank UK to acquire a company with a payment system license and launch a digital banking initiative in the UK aimed at reaching a broader market. He also addressed recent economic challenges in Türkiye, such as high inflation and a significant current account deficit, but expressed optimism regarding the country's improving economic indicators.

