Western Azerbaijan Community Lambasts Armenian President's Discriminatory Comments
10/13/2024 7:08:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan spoke about the return of
Armenians to the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan in an interview with
local press, Azernews reports, citing the Western
Azerbaijan Community.
It is absurd that the Armenian leadership refuses Azerbaijan's
reintegration proposal and talks about the return of Armenians who
moved from Garabagh but does not talk about the return of
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia. This clearly shows the
discriminatory policy of the Armenian side.
The statement also reads: "We strongly condemn the Armenian
leadership's disregard for the principle of reciprocity in the
issue of return and the violation of the right of Azerbaijanis to
return to Armenia, and we demand from the Armenian government to
create conditions for the safe and dignified return of
Azerbaijanis."
