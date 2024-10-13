عربي


Western Azerbaijan Community Lambasts Armenian President's Discriminatory Comments

10/13/2024 7:08:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan spoke about the return of Armenians to the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan in an interview with local press, Azernews reports, citing the Western Azerbaijan Community.

It is absurd that the Armenian leadership refuses Azerbaijan's reintegration proposal and talks about the return of Armenians who moved from Garabagh but does not talk about the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia. This clearly shows the discriminatory policy of the Armenian side.

The statement also reads: "We strongly condemn the Armenian leadership's disregard for the principle of reciprocity in the issue of return and the violation of the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Armenia, and we demand from the Armenian government to create conditions for the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis."

